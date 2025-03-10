3,508 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 2.8 %

ETN stock opened at $285.29 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.13 and a 200-day moving average of $332.19.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.