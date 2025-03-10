8,838 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $26,336,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

CB opened at $286.52 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.