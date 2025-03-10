Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 395,618 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19,950.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $77,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 308,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $199.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

