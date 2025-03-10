Rebalance LLC Buys Shares of 139,288 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.