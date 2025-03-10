Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Purchased by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1,412.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,913 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,095,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,973.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 782,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 757,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,682,000 after purchasing an additional 591,205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

