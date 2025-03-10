Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for 1.0% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,386 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,632 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of IP opened at $52.39 on Monday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

