Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $67.54 Million Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $67,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Everest Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Everest Group stock opened at $363.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.43 and its 200-day moving average is $369.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

