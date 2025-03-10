Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

