Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 393.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance

AARD opened at $10.13 on Monday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aardvark Therapeutics news, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,744. This represents a 11.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 16,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,175 shares in the company, valued at $23,938,800. The trade was a 1.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

