Kendall Capital Management Buys New Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,951.94. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

GBX stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

