Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $891.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $842.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

