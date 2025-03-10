Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $5.75.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

