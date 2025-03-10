Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3142 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 0.1% increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hydro One Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$47.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$37.27 and a 12-month high of C$48.05.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacey Mowbray purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,818.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.