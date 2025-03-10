Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3142 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 0.1% increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Hydro One Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:H opened at C$47.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$37.27 and a 12-month high of C$48.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stacey Mowbray purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,818.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks Up 20%+ in the Last Month—Is More Growth Ahead?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.