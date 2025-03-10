Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,798,000 after buying an additional 346,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after acquiring an additional 213,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,375,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.26 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

