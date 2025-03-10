Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $37.03 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

