Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 1,726 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth about $248,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Savers Value Village by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SVV opened at $7.13 on Monday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Savers Value Village

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.