Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 266 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,491,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $115.85 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

