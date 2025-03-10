Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $203,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.46. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.