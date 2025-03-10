Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Reduced by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,751,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,875,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after buying an additional 372,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,723,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after buying an additional 293,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $83.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $77.35 and a one year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.