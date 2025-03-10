Renishaw (LON:RSW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,745 ($35.48) and last traded at GBX 2,750 ($35.55), with a volume of 59265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,780 ($35.94).

Renishaw Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,264.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,327.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current year.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

