Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 166 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $186.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

