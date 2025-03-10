Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,108 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in BILL by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,723.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.