Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

