Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 72 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $430.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $562.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.