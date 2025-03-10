Arizona State Retirement System Sells 470 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,435. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $541,475.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $75.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

