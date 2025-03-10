Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $128.09 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $128.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00022490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,476,022,570 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.