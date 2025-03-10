Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 10,900 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $170.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.