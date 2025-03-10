Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $130.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

