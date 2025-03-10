Music Stocks To Watch Now – March 9th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares issued by companies operating within the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, and other related sectors. They offer investors exposure to the financial performance of the music market, which can be influenced by trends in music consumption, technological innovations, and shifts in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.25. 59,748,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,371,582. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.80.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.07. 46,241,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,238,962. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.08.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.59. 31,813,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,635,841. The company has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

