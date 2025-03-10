Argentarii LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

