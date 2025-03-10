Fairscale Capital LLC Acquires 1,944 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 444.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

