Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.0-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.47 million. Asana also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02 EPS.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Asana
In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $4,270,339.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,651,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,964,050.76. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
