Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $58.37. 1,441,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,127,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Trading Down 9.1 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.