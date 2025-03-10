XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 186,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 362,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38.
XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
