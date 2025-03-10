XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 186,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 362,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

XCHG Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38.

Get XCHG alerts:

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of XCHG

About XCHG

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XCHG Limited ( NASDAQ:XCH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.