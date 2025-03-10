Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading Down 39.3% – Here’s What Happened

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 39.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 319,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 41,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

