Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%.
Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of ENSC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. 15,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.67.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
