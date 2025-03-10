Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ENSC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. 15,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

