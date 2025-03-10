PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, Zacks reports. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.50. 381,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $187.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.