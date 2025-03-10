Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 417 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 421.40 ($5.45), with a volume of 902143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431.60 ($5.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 712 ($9.20) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 521.28. The firm has a market cap of £906.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

