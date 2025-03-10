Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 417 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 421.40 ($5.45), with a volume of 902143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431.60 ($5.58).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 712 ($9.20) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
