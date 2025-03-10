SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 383,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.03.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

