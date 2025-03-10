Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 68,120,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 88,580,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Versarien Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £815,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Versarien
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.