Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $225.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

