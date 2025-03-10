Axis Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,298 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMUB opened at $50.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $51.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.