Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $29,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0 %

Marriott International stock opened at $262.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.27.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.