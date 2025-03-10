BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.48. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 23,717,658 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.12.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

