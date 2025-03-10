MetFi Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $78.66 million and approximately $401,334.85 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 480,770,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,119,768 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 480,771,079.82453135 with 204,980,271.079078 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.39450285 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $381,859.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

