Binance Staked SOL Price Tops $125.70 on Top Exchanges (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be bought for $125.70 or 0.00157775 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Staked SOL has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $821.89 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Staked SOL alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,872.48 or 1.00249832 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79,599.50 or 0.99907208 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 6,538,242 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 6,500,821.49894987. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 133.82791315 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,537,834.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.