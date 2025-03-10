Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $529.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

