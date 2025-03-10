Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.67, but opened at $24.80. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 5,433,367 shares changing hands.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $684.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

