Brokerages Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Target Price at $14.17

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

ASUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ASUR stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 350.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Asure Software by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

