Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,172 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $128.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

